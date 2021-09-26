Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is probably the most criticized running back in the NFL. As he was made the highest paid back in the NFL, people don't think he has played that way as of late.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Last season, Elliott had a serious problem with fumbles and didn’t seem himself. After quiet Week 1, Elliott rushed 11 times for 71 yards and a touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 27 yards.

In his career against the Philadelphia Eagles, Elliott has had a ton of success, even last season. The Eagles have had a below average run defense so far this season. They've allowed 120.5 rushing yards per game so far this season. And they will be without Brandon Graham, who suffered a season-ending injury last Sunday, Look for Elliott to look like him old self this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Elliott should start this week.