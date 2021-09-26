Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Tony Pollard has played extremely well in Dallas since being drafted. Lately, many people have been saying should be their lead back moving forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

This past week, Pollard rushed 13 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 31 yards. When Elliott has struggled, Pollard has been the go to guy for the Dallas Cowboys. It will be interesting to see what Dallas does with their backs moving forward.

Pollard is opposite of Elliott whereas he’s struggled in his matchups against the Eagles. This season, the Philadelphia Eagles will be at a disadvantage as Brandon Graham suffered a season-ending injury and he is the Eagles top run stopper.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As I think this will be an Ezekiel Elliott week, Pollard should sit this week.