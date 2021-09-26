CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The stage is set for what should be another fantastic Monday Night Football match early in this NFL season. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are looking to earn a second win as they square off in a Week 3 divisional contest. Will Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb be able to produce against this stingy Philadelphia defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Other than a couple of drops to open the season against the Buccaneers, CeeDee Lamb has lived up to the preseason hype as a fantasy football WR1. Through two games, he’s totaled 15 catches, 185 yards, and a touchdown on 24 targets. His 24 targets ranks second in the league through Week 2, trailing only Darren Waller’s 26. Dallas faces a tough Eagles defense this week, but expect don’t expect for that to slow down Lamb’s production.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Nothing to be on the fence about here. CeeDee Lamb is the best receiver on the team and he’s performed as such through two games this season. Look for Lamb to continue to be the target hog that he usually is, which would put him on track for another productive week. Start him.