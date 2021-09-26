Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Week 3’s Monday Night Football matchup features a divisional matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. In what’s expected to be a high-scoring contest, can both teams rebound from pedestrian offensive outings during Week 2? Will Amari Cooper be available to play and make an impact?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

There might not have been a more impressive wide receiver outing to begin the season than Amari Cooper’s Week 1 performance against the defending champs. Cooper caught 13 of the 17 passes thrown his way, for 139 yards and two touchdowns, in the Week 1 defeat. His Week 1 momentum didn’t carry into the following game as he had just three catches for 24 yards before exiting the game late in the fourth quarter with a rib injury. Cooper saw limited reps on Thursday, but has practiced in full on Friday and Saturday — and has been removed from the final injury report.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cooper revealed on Friday that he suffered a cracked rib in Week 1. He’s determined to play through the pain and has extra padding as a result. The injury is obviously concerning for fantasy managers, but as long as Cooper is out there, he’s a must-start week-to-week. There is a risk of further injury, but there isn’t much you can do if he’s going to be active.