Cedrick Wilson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will play at AT&T Stadium for the first time this season as they host their division rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. In Dak Prescott’s first home game since his injury last season, will his lack of available receivers lead to an underwhelming Dallas passing attack? Or will someone like Cedrick Wilson step into a larger role and come up big?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson

Cedrick Wilson figured to have increased involvement in the Cowboys’ offense in Week 2 after Michael Gallup’s injury in the opening game left him on the IR. That wasn’t the case, however. Wilson saw only two targets against the Chargers, which he caught for a total of 20 yards. With Gallup still out, and Amari Cooper potentially being out, Wilson should have another opportunity to produce, although he faces a Philadelphia defense that has yet to allow 200 receiving yards in a game this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

A lot will hinge on the availability of Cooper, but this figures to be one of Wilson’s best shots at being a productive fantasy option. I’m still on the fence about starting him given his no-show last week, but he’s likely available in waivers if you want to take a crack at it, or even stash him for later. My advice for this week, though, would be to sit Cedrick Wilson.