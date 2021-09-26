Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will host their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 3 matchup that is expected to be high scoring. Some of the great Cowboys-Eagles games of the past have featured tight ends like Jason Witten delivering heroics and other memorable moments. Can Blake Jarwin or Dalton Schultz do the same?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TEs Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz

Much like a running back committee, Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz have paired to become the Cowboys’ tight end tandem so far. However, both have combined to receive just 15 of the 85 passes that Dak Prescott has thrown this season. Neither player has had an encouraging game so far, which has made them nearly valueless across fantasy leagues. Even with there potentially being an opportunity for more targets this week against the Eagles, it's hard to know which of the two will be the beneficiary.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s really no right way to go with this decision. Both tight ends have been unimpactful to this point, and neither has really separated himself from the other. While it seems like an opportunity to start one of these guys since the Cowboys’ pass-catchers are a bit banged up, I’d sit both and turn to other options.