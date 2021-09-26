Jalen Hurts start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts could not recapture the magic that he had against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 when the Eagles played the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Hurts along with the Eagles’ offense will try to bounce back on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Last week against the Niners, Hurts and the Eagles’ offense struggled only scoring 11 points, which was a drop-off from 32 points in Week 1. Despite the lack of offense from Philly, Hurts still put up 21.8 fantasy points, thanks to ability to pick up yards on the ground. The second-year QB completed 12-of-23 passes for 190 yards and produced 82 yards and a touchdown.

Hurts’ dual-threat ability will always make him a must start and he’ll try to go for another 20-point performance in Week 3. The Cowboys’ defense has looked better from last year and is only giving up 20.9 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you have Hurts on your roster, then definitely start him against the Cowboys. He should be able to score at least 20 fantasy points on this defense.