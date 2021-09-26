Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Despite not having a 100-yard rushing game this season, Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has been performing like a RB1/RB2 in fantasy football. Sanders will try to have a productive game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

After an impressive Week 1 outing against the Atlanta Falcons, where he had 113 yards of total offense, Sanders only had 59 yards of total offense last Sunday. The 5-foot-11 running back once again had a high YPC against the Niners, recording 55 yards on 13 carries (4.23 yards per carry).

Sanders along with Jalen Hurts have made the Eagles one of the top rushing teams in the NFC and NFL. The former Penn State standout scored 13.30 fantasy points in Week 1, but had a major drop-off just like the Eagles’ offense did in Week 2 (5.90 fantasy points).

The good news for Sanders and fantasy football managers is that he’s had success against Dallas over his NFL career. In three games, Sanders is averaging 13.1 FPPG, which is not top-tier RB1 production, but definitely quality RB2 stuff. Now granted, the Cowboys defense has been good this season, only allowing 73.5 rushing yards per game. But they haven’t faced an offense that features a running game, which has both the QB and RB play a part in.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the success the Eagles are having on the ground, Sanders is a must-start heading into their matchup against Dallas.