Kenny Gainwell start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles rookie running back Kenny Gainwell did not have a touchdown last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, but it appears that he’s the No. 2 running back behind Miles Sanders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell

Heading into the 2021 season, it was not clear on who will be the Eagles No. 2 running back behind Miles Sanders. Would it be Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, or rookie Kenny Gainwell? Through the first two weeks of the season, it’s clear that Gainwell has solidified himself as the No. 2 back and another weapon in the Eagles’ offense.

The rookie running back out of Memphis had a solid Week 1 debut against Atlanta where he had 39 rushing yards and a touchdown, along with six receiving yards. Gainwell surprised with 10.30 fantasy points, which would be good enough for a FLEX. But in Week 2 against the Niners, Gainwell only scored 5.20 fantasy points.

Gainwell will be facing a Cowboys’ defense that has not allowed a rushing touchdown this season. But they have allowed 107 receiving yards to running backs through two weeks, which is ranked 6th in the NFL. If the Eagles can lineup Gainwell out wide and exploit some matchups, he could bring some value in fantasy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite Gainwell being the No. 2 back, he’s not one of the top-five options in the Eagles offense. I’d lean towards sitting him in this matchup.