DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith could not find the end zone last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, but will look to change that on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

The rookie wide receiver could not replicate his Week 1 performance against the Falcons in the Eagles’ Week 2 loss to San Francisco. Smith only had two receptions (seven targets) for 16 yards. The rookie wideout, along with the rest of the offense could not get in sync like they did in Week 1.

However, it was encouraging to see second-year QB Jalen Hurts continuing to target his former college teammate, which makes him a solid WR2/WR3 play in fantasy football. The Cowboys’ defense has only given up three touchdowns to opposing wide receivers, which is an improvement from last season. But they are still allowing 32.9 fantasy points per game to receivers in fantasy football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The rookie wide out should be able to put up some yards and fantasy points against the Cowboys’ defense on Monday night. He’s an obvious top target for Hurts, which means a must-start.