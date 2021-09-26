Jalen Reagor start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles second-year wide receiver Jalen Reagor almost had a big play in last Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it was not meant to be. He’ll try to create another explosive play in primetime against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Jalen Reagor

In last week’s game against the Niners, Reagor and the rest of the Eagles’ offense could not get into rhythm. The former first round pick had two receptions (five targets) for five yards, which was a far cry from his Week 1 performance — six receptions (six targets) for 49 yards and a touchdown.

However, if the Eagles can get back to basics and what worked for them in Week 1, Reagor might have some winnable matchups on the outside against the Cowboys.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As of right now, if Smith is a WR2/WR3 in fantasy, then Reagor is viable FLEX option heading into Week 3.