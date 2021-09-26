Quez Watkins start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles second-year wide receiver Quez Watkins finished as the team’s leading receiver with two receptions (two targets) for 117 yards against the Niners. While a good bit of his receiving yards came off of a 91-yard catch, it was another example of the big play ability that Watkins has.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Quez Watkins

Despite not scoring a touchdown in the Eagles’ 17-11 loss to San Francisco, Watkins still ended up putting up 11.70 fantasy points. If you had the former Southern Mississippi wide out in your lineup as a WR3/FLEX, then you got some expected points.

Unlike DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor, Watkins does not need a lot of targets to make a major impact in the game, thanks to his speed. The 6-foot receiver has explosive speed that reminds me of a poor man’s DeSean Jackson. Jackson, when healthy, was always capable of that big play touchdown off of one catch. Watkins can play that same role in Philadelphia’s offense this season and will give the Cowboys’ defense something else to think about.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Watkins is a FLEX option at best in Week 3 and is definitely a start option, if you do not have any better options.