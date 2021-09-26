Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head west in Week 3 to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of last season’s thriller. The Rams won that matchup 27-24, but have a new quarterback in Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles hopes to repeat what Tom Brady did with Tampa Bay by reaching a Super Bowl in the team’s home stadium. Bucs receiver Antonio Brown won’t make the trip after a positive COVID test, opening the door for Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson to suit up.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson

Johnson has one catch for five yards on the season. Miller does not have a target this year. The Buccaneers are rolling with Brown, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski as the primary pass catchers, meaning this is a huge opportunity for Miller and Johnson to get more playing time down the line.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Miller appears to be the better option over Johnson in this game. He has Brady’s trust, which is key when factoring in targets. However, that does not mean either player is worth starting. In deep leagues or leagues with multiple flex spots, fantasy managers can talk themselves into playing Miller. In standard leagues, neither receiver should be in the flex spot unless a fantasy team is dealing with significant injuries.