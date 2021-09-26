Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will head into their Week 3 matchup with a 1-1 record after a win in Week 2 over the Houston Texans. They’ll go up against a tough Chicago Bears team in Week 3, and it looks like they’ll have Odell Beckham Jr available after recovering from a season-ending ACL tear in October 2020.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Beckham Jr will play against the Bears after being removed from the injury report on Friday. OBJ missed the first two games of the season as he neared the end of his recovery, but fantasy managers will be delighted to see him activated for this Week 3 matchup. Of course, this doesn’t come without caution as he hasn’t played a competitive game in nearly a year, so it’s tough to predict how he’ll fare in his first game back. But with Jarvis Landry recently placed on IR, it’s great timing for OBJ to make his return.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

OBJ should be expected to be a boom-or-bust in Week 3, but if you’re feeling brave he could be worth starting as we’ve all seen what he’s capable of. Either way, he’s a must-have if you currently have him rostered for the weeks ahead.