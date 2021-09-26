Carson Wentz injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Despite getting beat up by the Los Angeles Rams last week, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz looks like he will indeed play this week against the Tennessee Titans. Wentz sprained both of his ankles in Week 2, and all signs pointed to him being out of action this week. But he returned to practice on Friday, in a limited role, and is officially listed as questionable. Reports now suggest that he is expected to play, though we won’t know officially until game time.

Fantasy football impact: Carson Wentz (ankles)

Even if he does play, two sprained ankles could be a serious limitation on his mobility, making it hard to do much of anything beyond handing the ball off and throwing short passes to his running backs. The Titans defense doesn’t pose a big threat to any offense, but given the unknowns around his injury, it’s best not to lean on Wentz this week.

If Wentz cannot play, the Colts would turn to Jacob Eason or Brett Hundley, or even some combination of both, as was suggested at one point this week. Neither player has any fantasy football value.