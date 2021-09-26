Josh Jacobs injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

It looks like the Las Vegas Raiders will be without running back Josh Jacobs for the second week in a row when they play host to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Jacobs is still dealing with an ankle injury. He did not practice at all this week, and he’s officially listed as doubtful on the Week 3 injury report.

Fantasy football impact: Josh Jacobs (ankle)

Though he hasn’t been ruled out, it’s best to treat it as if he has been and leave him out of your fantasy football lineups. Without Jacobs, the Raiders will again use a mix of Peyton Barber and Kenyan Drake.

Last week against the Steelers, Barber had 32 yards on 13 rushing attempts. Drake had nine yards on seven carries as well as five catches on six targets for 46 yards. The former handled most of the early down work, with the later, obviously, playing a role in the passing game. Miami’s defense has given up three rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs this season. Both Drake has some fantasy appeal given his role in the passing game, especially in PPR leagues. Barber is a higher risk play, but could be useful as a third running back or an emergency fill-in.