Derek Carr injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is good to go for this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Carr has been dealing with an ankle injury. He was a full participant in practice all week, and he was not included on the final injury report. We also got confirmation from head coach Jon Gruden during the week that Carr would be in action this Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Derek Carr (Injury)

Carr has been a solid performer through the first two games of the season. He’s thrown two touchdowns in both starts along with 817 yards and one interception. The Dolphins have been effective at limiting opposing quarterbacks. In fact, Miami has allowed just three passing touchdowns in two games this season so far.

Carr will likely have to shoulder a little more work again this week with running back Josh Jacobs listed as doubtful for this game. However, he was solid last week in an impressive road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carr’s backup is Nathan Peterman.