Elijah Mitchell injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is officially listed as doubtful on this week’s injury report. Mitchell is still dealing with a shoulder injury suffered last week against the Eagles. He did make a return to practice on Friday as a limited participant, but he was described by general manager John Lynch as “very questionable.” The 49ers host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football this week.

Fantasy football impact: Elijah Mitchell (Shoulder)

Rookie Trey Sermon, who was recently cleared from the league’s concussion protocol, was working with the starters this week. He would be in line to handle the lion’s share of the work out of the backfield if Mitchell can’t play. That would make Sermon an attractive starter in fantasy football lineups this week. With JaMycal Hasty also out this week, the only backups behind Sermon are Trenton Cannon and Jacques Patrick.

It’s probably best to treat it as if Mitchell will not play this week. Even if he does suit up, there’s a good chance Sermon would handle more of the workload anyway.