Kenny Golladay injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Golladay is dealing with a hip injury, which is the same one that’s bothered him before. He was a limited participant in practice all three days in the lead up to this Sunday’s game.

Fantasy football impact: Kenny Golladay (hip)

The Giants said Friday that Golladay’s conditioning was not where it needs to be because of nagging injuries during training camp and the preseason. They added that they could limit his snap count this week too, the goal being to have him fresh for later in the game if it comes down to the wire.

An offseason addition, Golladay has played in both of the Giants’ games so far this season. He’s got seven catches for 102 yards, overshadowed by Sterling Shepard. If the Giants do limit Golladay’s work this week, that could mean even more targets for Shepard against a terrible Falcons pass defense.