Trey Sermon injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon cleared the NFL concussion protocol on Friday, and he will be ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Packers in primetime. And with the rest of the Niners backfield hurting, this could be an especially good week to have Sermon in your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy football impact: Trey Sermon (concussion)

Sermon took a hard hit on his first carry of last week’s game against the Eagles. That’s when he left the game. He was limited to non-contact work in practice this week until Friday. He got in a full session that day.

Elijah Mitchell is listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury for this game, and JaMycal Hasty is out with a high-ankle sprain. There’s still a chance that Mitchell could play, but if he does, he might be limited. That should open up even more work for Sermon this week against Green Bay.