Tee Higgins injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins showed up on Friday’s injury report with a doubtful designation. Higgins is dealing with a shoulder injury. He missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, but he did return as a limited participant on Friday.

Fantasy football impact: Tee Higgins (shoulder)

Even with the doubtful tag, Higgis’ ability to practice on Friday lends some hope to his availability for Sunday’s AFC North matchup. The Bengals’ game is an early kickoff on Sunday, so you’ll want to keep an eye on the news that morning to confirm his status. Still, with a doubtful tag, it might be best to have contingency plans ready.

If Higgins cannot play, that would mean more work for rookie Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. Chase has already turned into a must-start fantasy football option. Boyd might have more appeal this week if the Steelers defense forces quarterback Joe Burrow to get the ball out faster to avoid pressure.