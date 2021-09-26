Antonio Gibson injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Running back Antonio Gibson will be in uniform and ready to go on Sunday when the Washington Football Team takes on the Buffalo Bills. Gibson has been dealing with a shoulder injury. After a limited practice session on Wednesday, he was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. Head coach Ron Rivera made it clear on Friday that Gibson would indeed play this week.

Fantasy football impact: Antonio Gibson (shoulder)

Gibson hurt his shoulder in the season opener, but he was able to play through it last week as well. In that game, against the Giants, he finished with 69 yards on 13 carries with two catches for four yards. His backfield mate J.D. McKissic is seeing snaps on third downs and other passing plays, but Gibson is still getting enough work to make him a decent start in fantasy football lineups. Buffalo’s defense has been good against opposing running backs this season, limiting them to just 108 rushing yards and no touchdowns through their first two games.