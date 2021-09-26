Evan Engram injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. He’s dealing with a calf injury that made him a limited participant in practice all week. Engram said this week that he believes he can play this week when the Giants take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy football impact: Evan Engram (calf)

Engram has yet to play this season. But with three straight days of practice, even on a limited basis, things are at least trending in the right direction for him. He did play all 16 games last season, finishing with 654 receiving yards and just one touchdown.

It’s an attractive matchup for the Giants this week as Atlanta has a terrible pass defense. The Falcons have also been ineffective against tight ends, giving up three touchdowns (tied for the most in the NFL) to the position through two games. The Giants haven’t done much with tight end Kyle Rudolph during Engram’s absence, so the ceiling for Engram is low. But given the matchup, he might be worth a shot if your fantasy roster needs help at the position. Just make sure to check Sunday morning that he is actually going to play.