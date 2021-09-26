Ben Roethlisberger injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did not end up with an official designation on the Week 3 injury report despite some concern about his status earlier in the week. Roethlisberger is dealing with a pectoral injury. He missed practice on Wednesday, but got in a limited session on Thursday. He was a full go on Friday, putting him on track to play this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy football impact: Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral)

It was also revealed this week that it was painful to throw with his pectoral injury. That’s a big concern for Pittsburgh’s offense, given that he’s still struggling to push the ball down the field. The Steelers are also hobbled by an inexperienced offensive line.

Through two games, Roethlisberger has two touchdowns, one interception and 483 passing yards. His fantasy viability is tenuous right now. Even with a decent matchup against the Bengals this week, he’s probably no more than an emergency fill-in for fantasy purposes.