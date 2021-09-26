Amari Cooper injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper said Friday that he will be in the lineup for a Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cooper suffered a cracked rib in last week’s game against the Chargers. After being limited in practice on Thursday, he was a full participant on Friday, though he was wearing a protective flak jacket for his ribs.

Fantasy football impact: Amari Cooper (ribs)

Cooper posted just 24 yards on three catches last week. He had a monster game in the season opener, catching 13 passes on 17 targets for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb lead the Cowboys’ receivers last week with eight catches for 81 yards, but the team leaned heavily on its running game to beat the Chargers. Cooper could be in line for a nice bounce back this week.

Knowing that he’s playing, it’s safe to get Cooper into your fantasy football lineups for this week.