Baker Mayfield injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was dealing with a shoulder injury this week. However, he was a full go in practice everyday and is not on the final injury report with any kind of official designation. He should be good to go when the Browns host the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy football impact: Baker Mayfield (shoulder)

Mayfield scored twice last week against Houston, throwing his first touchdown pass of the season and running in another one. He finished with 213 yards and completed a very efficient 19 of 21 pass attempts. He has thrown a pick in both his games so far this season.

The Browns will be without wide receiver Jarvis Landry this week, which could limit their passing game. Odell Beckham will make his return, but it’s unclear whether or not he’ll play fewer snaps in his first game back from a torn ACL last season. It’s probably best to fade the Browns passing game this week.