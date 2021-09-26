Dalvin Cook injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook showed up on Friday’s injury report with a questionable designation headed into this Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Cook did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but did get in some work on Friday — though he’s still listed as a non-participant for that day’s session. It’s shaping up like Cook’s status will be a game-time decision for Minnesota.

Fantasy football impact: Dalvin Cook (ankle)

Head coach Mike Zimmer made comments earlier in the week that would suggest Cook will play. The coach pointed out the team’s need to get a win, and said of Cook: “Dalvin’s a tough guy. If he can’t play, there’s a reason why he’s not playing. But he makes us go, so we’re going to continue to play him.”

Still, short of a confirmation, the Vikings would lean on Alexander Mattison if Cook can’t play this week. It would be a surprise if Cook did not suit up, given Zimmer’s comments, but you will need to keep a close eye on the news.