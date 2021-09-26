Darrell Henderson injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

The Los Angeles Rams have a huge game on tap this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But headed into this one, they won’t know whether or not they’ll have running back Darrell Henderson available until game time.

Fantasy football impact: Darrell Henderson (ribs)

Henderson is dealing with an injury to his ribs. He did not practice at all this week, and the Rams will wait to see how he manages the pain associated with the injury before making a decision about his status. Because this game is in the late afternoon window, you’ll need to be prepared to have another option in place of Henderson for fantasy football lineups. Henderson has scored a rushing touchdown in both of the Rams’ games so far this season.

If Henderson can’t play, Sony Michel would likely see the biggest uptick in workload. Jake Funk would also get a few more snaps in the Rams offense. Michel would have some fantasy value in a game that could be a high-scoring affair.