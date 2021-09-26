DeAndre Hopkins injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is listed as questionable with a rib issue on this week’s official injury report. His status for this week’s tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars is shaping up to be a game-time decision, so fantasy football managers will need to keep an eye on the news right up until lineups have to be set.

Fantasy football impact: DeAndre Hopkins (ribs)

Hopkins missed practice all week. The veteran receiver has played through injuries before, and it’s not unusual for hurting veterans to get time off in practice.

If he can’t play, that makes Christian Kirk a decent option for fantasy lineups this week. Rookie Rondale Moore, who turned heads last week with 114 yards and a touchdown, could be even more valuable this week if Hopkins can’t play.

The Jaguars are a great matchup for Arizona’s receivers. If Hopkins does play, he should be in fantasy lineups.