Damien Harris injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

After dealing with a finger injury earlier in the week, New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is good to go for this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Harris was limited on both Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant in Friday’s practice session. He was not listed on the final injury report.

Fantasy football impact: Damien Harris (Injury)

Harris has made a good show it so far as the Patriots’ starting running back. Last week against the Jets, he had 62 rushing yards on 16 carries. He also found the end zone for his first score of the season. The week before that he had 100 yards on 23 carries.

The Patriots were rotating James White and J.J. Taylor in the mix last week. White had five carries and Taylor had two. White factors into the Patriots’ passing game. Opposing running backs are averaging just over 17 points per game against the Saints this season. But with the Patriots still being conservative with rookie quarterback Mac Jones, Harris is a safe starter in fantasy lineups for Week 3.