No. 15 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State odds heading into game week

Both programs began SEC play with a loss as the Mississippi State Bulldogs face the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Saturday, October 2nd. The game time and broadcast info are still to be announced.

Mississippi State (2-2, 0-1 SEC) lost each of their last two games including Saturday’s 28-25 home loss to the LSU Tigers. The Bulldogs dominated the stat sheet, but a pair of turnovers in LSU territory were costly. Mississippi State is obviously going to let the ball fly through the air as often as possible, but passes are not going all that far down the field this season. Will Rogers threw 62 passes on Saturday, but they went for just 371 yards. This passing game should get another big test.

Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1 SEC) has seemed off through the first month of the season, and they are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Arlington. Zach Calzada started his second game filling in for injured Haynes King, and the offense struggled to move the ball with just 10 points on 272 total yards of offense. The Aggies will need a better day all around on Saturday to avoid losing a second consecutive game.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Texas A&M -8

Total: 44.5

