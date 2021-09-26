Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds heading into game week

Get ready for two teams that will run the ball a ton as the Michigan Wolverines face the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Saturday, September 25th at noon ET. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) has been flying under the radar this season, and that’s probably a good thing for this program. Jim Harbaugh knew this was a huge season for him, and he’s gotten off to a great start. The Wolverines were a little too close to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a 20-13 win on Saturday, but they remain unbeaten. Michigan doesn’t ask a whole lot out of quarterback Cade McNamara as they like to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible.

Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) is coming off one of the worst quarters of football you’ll see. The Badgers led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 13-10 early in the fourth quarter before allowing 31 unanswered points, committing four turnovers including two pick-sixes on Graham Mertz’s final two throws in a 41-13 loss. Offense is a major problem for the Badgers with a ton of turnovers, but their defense plays at a very high level, so this should be an interesting Big Ten game to start the college football Saturday.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Pick ‘em

Total: 43.5

