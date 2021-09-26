No. 3 Oregon at Stanford odds heading into game week

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks face the Stanford Cardinals at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California on Saturday, October 2nd at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) are 4-0 for the first time since 2014. The Ducks defense showed up and showed out in this one limiting the Arizona Wildcats to only 19 points and they had a pick-six late in the fourth quarter. The Ducks offense wasn’t dominant on the stat sheet, but they obviously didn’t need to be. Quarterback Anthony Brown completed fewer than 50% of his passes, but he still threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. The Ducks weren’t super flashy but took care of business and now they head to take on their divisional rival to try and go 5-0 for the first time since 2013.

Stanford (2-2, 1-1 Pac-12) followed a pair of road victories over Power 5 opponents with a home loss to the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night. Stanford had played well offensively in games against the USC Trojans and Vanderbilt Commodores, but the Cardinal finished with just 202 yards of offense against UCLA and allowed 516. That’s obviously going to make it tough to win, so Stanford has plenty of areas to clean up heading into a huge game against Oregon.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oregon -8

Total: 57.5

