No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 25 Kansas State odds heading into game week

The undefeated No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners face the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, October 2nd at 3:30 ET. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

The Sooners barely escaped defeat to the West Virginia Mountaineers in their last game, winning 16-13. The cracks in this Sooner offense started to show as Spencer Rattler started losing the hometown fans. While Rattler has shown that he isn’t always electric, he had a knack for not going through his progressions against West Virginia. Frustrations mounted and the student section was heard chanting “We Want Caleb” referring to freshman quarterback Caleb Williams. The Sooners have struggled traveling to Kansas State as the last time they traveled to Manhattan, they were 7-0 and lost 48-41 to the Wildcats.

Well, the Wildcats got to be a ranked team for at least a week? That’s a positive! Unfortunately, the Wildcats lost on the road to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 31-20. The Cowboys did score all their points in the first half, so the Wildcats defense did make some positive halftime adjustments which bode well for their matchup with the Sooners. It was, however, too little too late for their offense as they were only able to score seven points in the second half. The Wildcats are still reeling from quarterback Skylar Thompson’s knee injury two weeks ago, and they need to have another quarterback step up and take the job if they want to win against the Sooners.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oklahoma -10

Total: 54.5

