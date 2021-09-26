No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Alabama odds heading into game week

Scoreboard operators better be ready for an offensive explosion as the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday, October 2nd at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC) has the advantage of a bye week leading into Saturday’s big game, and the Rebels blew out every team they’ve played this season. Obviously, the Rebels hasn’t seen a team with the talent of Alabama to this point, and it will be fun to see what Lane Kiffin has up his sleeve for this one. Matt Corral is a Heisman favorite at this point, and he should be set up for a huge game in a big moment.

Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) followed a close win over the Florida Gators with an easy victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday night in as big of a talent advantage as you’ll see. Still, the Crimson Tide do not appear to be as dominant offensively as they have in recent seasons and like some of the other elite programs in 2021, Alabama seems more beatable this season.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Alabama -19

Total: 80

