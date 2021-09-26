No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Georgia odds heading into game week

Nobody would’ve expected this, but it is a matchup of two unbeaten teams as the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks face the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, October 2nd at noon ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Arkansas (4-0, 1-0 SEC) has become one of the early stories of the year in college football two huge wins including one over the Texas Longhorns and Saturday’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies. Sam Pittman has this group playing at a high level, and their biggest test of the season will come on Saturday. Quarterback KJ Jefferson left this weekend’s game with a knee injury but returned later. His status is worth monitoring throughout the week.

Georgia (4-0, 2-0 SEC) has done nothing to make us assume the Bulldogs are not among the contenders for a national championship this season, and they were just mean to the Vanderbilt Commodores over the weekend with a 62-0 win. Quarterback JT Daniels was pulled from the game after one quarter as the Bulldogs went ahead 35-0. Saturday’s early-window game is must-see TV.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Georgia -18

Total: 48

