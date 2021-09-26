No. 10 Florida vs. Kentucky odds heading into game week

The No. 10 Florida Gators travel to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, October 2nd at 6:00 ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Gators are back in the win column, coming off of a victory against the Tennessee Volunteers, 38-14. This was another Dan Mullen classic in that the game was close at halftime, 17-10 in favor of the Gators, and then the Gator defense pitched a shutout in the second half. Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones was firing on all cylinders for the Gators as he passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns and then rushed 15 times for an additional 144 yards. The versatility of this Gators offense is going to be a problem for the Wildcats defense this week.

The Wildcats are 4-0 for the first time since 2018 and this will be their toughest test of the season so far. This game actually starts quite the gauntlet for the Wildcats as they face the Gators, the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs over the next three weeks before a, presumably much needed, bye week. This past week the Wildcats beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 16-10. While the Wildcats struggled with offensive turnovers it was their tenacious defense that didn’t allow any points off of these turnovers to help lead them to victory. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. had 26 carries for 144 yards for the Wildcats and was a key component to the Wildcats controlling the game clock with precision.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Florida -8

Total: 56.5

