NFL injury report, Week 3: Dalvin Cook, DeAndre Hopkins, Josh Jacobs, Darrell Henderson lead the list

This week’s injury report is a longer one, featuring some key offensive players. For fantasy football, you’ll need to keep a close eye on the news throughout the weekend to confirm who’s in and who’s out for Week 3.

The most notable name on the list in Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. He’s got an ankle injury, and did not participate in practice all week. Head coach Mike Zimmer made it sound as if Cook would be able to play through it this week against the Seahawks, but it could come down to a game-time decision. If he can’t go, backup Alexander Mattison would take the lead.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is doubtful, and could miss his second straight game. 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is also doubtful, and the team could be leaning on rookie Trey Sermon, who just cleared the concussion protocol, to lead the backfield.

A handful of starting quarterbacks are on the injury report this week too. Carson Wentz of the Colts is questionable, but he is now expected to play, despite suffering two sprained ankles last week. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is questionable, too. He missed practice on Thursday with a non-COVID illness, but was a full go on Friday. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a pectoral injury. He was not given an injury designation this week, so he’ll be playing.

Another key fantasy player who’ll be a game-time decision this week is Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He’s dealing with a rib injury and did not participate in practice all week.

Out

QB: Andy Dalton (knee), Tua Tagovailoa (ribs)

RB: Tevin Coleman (illness), Rashaad Penny (calf), Jamycal Hasty (ankle)

WR: D’Wayne Eskridge (concussion), Jaydon Mickens (abdomen), Frank Darby (calf), Russell Gage (ankle), Diontae Johnson (knee)

TE: Anthony Firkser (knee)

Doubtful

RB: Elijah Mitchell (shoulder), Josh Jacobs (ankle)

WR: Tee Higgins (shoulder), Jamison Crowder (groin)

Questionable

QB: Lamar Jackson (illness),Carson Wentz (ankles)

RB: D’Andre Swift (groin), Dalvin Cook (ankle), Darrell Henderson (rib)

WR: DeAndre Hopkins (ribs), Kenny Golladay (hip), Marquise Brown (ankle), Kalif Raymond (thigh), Marquise Goodwin (ankle), Darnell Mooney (groin)

TE: Evan Engram (calf), Dominique Dafney (hip), Jacob Harris (hip)