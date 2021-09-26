Lamar Jackson injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. Jackson has been dealing with an illness this week (non-COVID). It caused him to miss practice on Thursday, but he was a full go for Friday’s session putting him on track to play this week against the Detroit Lions. Tyler Huntley is Jackson’s backup quarterback.

Fantasy football impact: Lamar Jackson (Illness)

Despite this questionable designation, there is no need to worry about Jackson’s availability this week. He’s coming off a huge game last week, finally notching a win over the Chiefs. Jackson threw for 239 yards, one touchdown and two picks in that one, but he also ran for 107 yards on 16 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Jackson will be one of the best plays in fantasy football this week against the Lions. Detroit is giving up an average of 38 points per game this season. Opposing quarterbacks have tossed six touchdowns and no interceptions against them. They’ve also given up three rushing touchdowns; only two teams have allowed more.