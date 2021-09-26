No. 5 Iowa vs. Maryland odds heading into game week

Two unbeaten Big Ten teams will get together as the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes face the Maryland Terrapins at Maryland Stadium in College Park Maryland on Friday, October 1st at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on FS1.

Iowa (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hasn’t been all that impressive offensively but they haven’t had to be at this point with how well the Hawkeyes have played on the defensive side of the ball. Over the weekend, Iowa went into halftime trailing the Colorado State Rams, but the Hawkeyes regained control with a 24-14 victory. The Hawkeyes will need to avoid at let down in a potential look-ahead spot on Friday night with a huge game against the Penn State Nittany Lions looming.

Maryland (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will enter October undefeated, which is quite the accomplishment for this program under Mike Locksley. The Terrapins did what they needed to do in a win over the Kent State Golden Flashes 37-16 on Saturday as they pulled away in the second quarter. Allowing 458 yards to Kent State isn’t the greatest thing to see, but Maryland should be focused heading into a home game on a short week.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Iowa -4

Total: 46.5

