Virginia vs. Miami odds heading into game week

The college football weekend will get started with an ACC matchup as the Virginia Cavaliers face the Miami Hurricanes in Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, September 30th at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Through two conference games, Virginia (2-2, 0-2 ACC) has moved the ball very well, but stopping the opposing offenses has been a different story. The Cavaliers lost Friday’s game to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 37-17, which followed a game in which they were beat 59-39 against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Virginia will need to clean that up, but the offense has been fun to watch with Brennan Armstrong, who has thrown for 961 yards the last two games.

Miami (2-2, 0-0 ACC) didn’t need quarterback D’Eriq King in a 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State on Saturday as he sat out with a shoulder injury, but the Hurricanes might need him against Virginia. Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia finished with solid stat lines, but there’s not a whole lot you can take away from a game with that much of a talent advantage. Be sure to check the injury reports for updates on King throughout the week.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Miami -4

Total: 62.5

