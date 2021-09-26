No. 24 UCLA vs. Arizona State odds heading into game week

Both teams are coming off of bounce-back wins as the Arizona State Sun Devils face the No. 24 UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Saturday, October 2nd at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on FS1.

Arizona State (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) rebounded from their loss the previous week by beating Colorado 35-13 at home. Dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels was on fire for the Sun Devils as he threw for 236 yards and added seven carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Running back Rachaad White also had a nice game with 37 yards and a touchdown rushing and five receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown receiving. This duo has great momentum going into this conference matchup with UCLA and will need to stay hot if the Sun Devils want to leave with a win.

UCLA (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) got back on the winning track with a 35-24 road victory over the Stanford Cardinal a week after falling to the Fresno State Bulldogs. This could be nothing, but Dorion Thompson-Robinson injured himself on UCLA’s final drive but came right back in and threw a game-sealing touchdown pass. Still, any injury to a playmaking starting quarterback is worth monitoring throughout the week.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: UCLA -3.5

Total: 56.5

