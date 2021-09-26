No. 22 Auburn vs. LSU odds heading into game week

Both Tigers teams lived life on the edge over the weekend but won as the No. 22 Auburn Tigers face the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, October 2nd at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Auburn (3-1, 0-0 SEC) found themselves in a letdown spot following a loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions but survived the Georgia State Panthers 34-24 despite trailing by five points in the final minute. The Tigers have seen mixed results early in Year 1 under Bryan Harsin, and they will enter into an extremely tough road environment on a Saturday night.

LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) got their first conference win of the season under their belt over the weekend when they beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 28-25. The Tigers opened up a 21-3 lead in the third quarter, and Mississippi State made the score look closer with a pair of late touchdowns. LSU allowed 486 yards of offense in the victory, and we’ll see how long star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will be out of the lineup with an injury suffered during practice last week.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: LSU -4

Total: 52.5

