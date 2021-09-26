No. 25 Clemson vs. Boston College odds heading into game week

You certainly wouldn’t have expected these records coming into the season as the Boston College Eagles face the No. 25 Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina on Saturday, October 2nd at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ACC Network.

Boston College (4-0, 0-0 ACC) will enter Saturday still unbeaten on a thrilling 41-34 home victory over the Missouri Tigers over the weekend. The Eagles had played three very bad teams prior to that game, but still it’s nice to see them get a win, and fans have to be happy with the direction of this program under Jeff Hafley. Pat Garwo III is coming off another huge game, rushing for 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and that production will be needed for a potential upset.

Clemson (2-2, 1-1 ACC) is in a situation the Tigers rarely find themselves in with a pair of losses early on in the season. Clemson came up short against the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday in a 27-21 loss in overtime. The Tigers’ offense is a major problem in the post-Trevor Lawrence era, as they are averaging just 226 yards of offense against the three FBS teams they’ve played so far. We’ve never seen a two-loss team in the College Football Playoff to this point and with this ACC schedule, Clemson will likely have to readjust their season goals.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Clemson -14.5

Total: 46.5

