No. 13 BYU vs. Utah State odds heading into game week

The undefeated No. 13 BYU Cougars face the Utah State Aggies at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah on Friday, October 1st at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network.

The 4-0 BYU Cougars have great momentum heading into this matchup. They won last week 35-27 against the University of South Florida. The brothers Romney were electric in the Cougars' last game as the quarterback Baylor threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns while the wide receiver Gunner caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Running back Tyler Allgeier ran the ball 15 times for 86 yards and two touchdowns. The Aggies are going to have to try to slow down this trio and that has proved to be no easy task.

Utah State (3-1, 1-1 Mountain West) had a tough matchup over the weekend against the Boise State Broncos on the road, and it resulted in a 27-3 loss. The Aggies have played extremely well offensively this season, and it’s crazy they scored just three points given how they played offensively. Utah State gained 443 total yards, but the issue came with three turnovers. Look for a better offensive performance as the Aggies look to get back on track.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: BYU -9

Total: 55

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.