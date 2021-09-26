How the public is betting Bucs vs. Rams in Week 3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t missed a beat since winning the Super Bowl a season ago. Following back-to-back victories to begin the 2021-22 campaign, they will be tested again on Sunday, as they travel to play the Los Angeles Rams. The game is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX.

Below is a look at where the lines currently stand and what bettors are doing with their money. All odds and info are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

The Buccaneers come into the matchup as -1.5-point favorites, and bettors are rolling with the defending champs. Tampa Bay is getting 68% of the money and 75% of the bets.

Is the public right?

In what should be one of the best games of the afternoon on Sunday, the Buccaneers and Rams are both looking to prove their legitimacy. The Bucs barely escaped the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, and faced a feeble Atlanta Falcons defense last week. What everyone is asking themselves: Can they defeat a team that has a similar balance on offense and defense? The Rams, who currently rank in the top-5 on both sides of the football, are absolutely built to put an end to Tampa Bay’s streak. Matthew Stafford has seamlessly transitioned as the leader of his new team, and have the Rams looking like one of the most dynamic passing offenses in the league. With Tom Brady on the opposing side for the Bucs, it will be interesting to see which defense cracks first. Ahead of this one, we’ll go ahead and assume that the Rams defense will thrive off the home-field advantage.

Point Total

Oddsmakers have set the over/under at 55. While 78% of wagers are going to the over, just 22% is in on the under.

Is the public right?

The Bucs still appear to be the NFL’s best team as they dive into Week 3, and scoring has not been much of an issue for them. Even with two elite-level defenses taking the field, you can go ahead and buy in to Brady and Stafford getting into a shootout game. Neither team has put up less than 27 points this year. We will side with the public in this one, and take the over 55 on Sunday afternoon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.