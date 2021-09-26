How the public is betting Packers vs. 49ers in Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers face off Sunday night in Week 3 in a rematch of the 2019 NFC championship game. Both teams have Super Bowl aspirations this season and are entering this contest after wins in Week 2. Here’s how the public is betting the game courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

The 49ers are 3-point favorites in this game, but the public is backing the Packers on the point spread. 70 percent of the handle and 75 percent of bets are coming in on Green Bay, meaning the public is envisioning either a close contest or a Packers win. Based on the moneyline splits, it appears to be the latter.

Is the public right?

When these two teams met last season, the 49ers were banged up and playing backups. The Packers were on fire. This game could go very differently, even with San Francisco having injuries in the backfield. It’s tough to go against Aaron Rodgers but this 49ers defense is challenging. Backing the better quarterback on a close line seems fair.

Point Total

The point total is set at 50.5 and the public is going with the over. 66 percent of the handle and 81 percent of wagers are backing the point total to go over. The Packers are coming off a 35-point performance against the Lions, so this makes some sense for bettors.

Is the public right?

After a dud in Week 1, the Packers found their footing offensively. The 49ers should have more success against a weaker Green Bay defense after managing just 17 points against the Eagles. The over is set a little high to be too confident, but it’s definitely a better bet than the under in this contest.

