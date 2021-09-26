How the public is betting Chargers vs. Chiefs in Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will both look to shake off a Week 2 loss when the two teams meet in a pivotal division contest in Week 3. The Chargers will hope to be better offensively after managing just 17 points against the Cowboys while the Chiefs try to recover from a collapse against the Ravens. Here’s how the public is betting on the game courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

The Chiefs are 7-point favorites in the contest and the public is backing them against the spread, with 76 percent of the handle and 73 percent of bets coming in on Kansas City.

Is the public right?

The Chargers have the offense to stay in the contest, but it’s tough to bet against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. LA is coming off a tough game offensively, so it makes sense for bettors to take Kansas City by a touchdown.

Point Total

The point total is set at 54.5 and bettors are backing both offenses in this one. 68 percent of the handle and 78 percent of bets are coming in on the over in this contest.

Is the public right?

Many bettors expected the Chargers-Cowboys game to go over as well, and this line is set higher than that game. The Chiefs are far more dangerous offensively, but there are some questions about the Chargers. Los Angeles did commit some significant penalties on almost every big play and it’s hard to see that happening again. The over is the smart play here.

