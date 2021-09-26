Russian Grand Prix odds after Saturday qualifying

Following Saturday’s qualifying, odds have been updated for Formula One’s Russian Grand Prix, which is scheduled for Sunday, September 26th from Sochi, Russia. The race will get started at 8 a.m. ET from Sochi Autodrom and can be seen on ESPN2 or streamed through WatchESPN.

Lando Norris earned a spot on the pole position after Saturday’s qualifying along with Carlos Sainz and George Russell in the front row of Sunday’s race.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook expect this race to come down to two people between Norris and Lewis Hamilton, who is in the No. 4 position for Sunday’s race. Hamilton is the betting favorite at -120 odds with Norris getting +240 odds and after those two, there is a significant drop off.

The driver getting the third best odds for Sunday’s race is Valtteri Bottas at +1000, followed by Max Verstappen at +1200 and Carlos Sainz getting +1800 odds to round out the top five. Daniel Ricciardo won last weekend’s race at the Italian Grand Prix, and he is tied for the sixth highest odds along with Sergio Perez at +3500.

2021 Russian Grand Prix qualifying, starting grid Position Driver Car Position Driver Car 1 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 3 George Russell Williams Mercedes 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 5 Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren Mercedes 6 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 7 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 9 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 10 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 12 Pierre Gasly Alphatauri Honda 13 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri Honda 14 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari 15 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 16 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari 17 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 19 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 20 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda

