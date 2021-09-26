NFL picks, Week 3: Predicting every game against the spread

We’re back for Week 3 of the NFL season following a moderately entertaining Panthers-Texans game on Thursday Night Football. Carolina struggled out of the gate but pulled away in the second half to remain unbeaten at 3-0.

While I did not wager money on the game, my pick against the spread was Texans +8 and the under on the 43.5 total. I got the under but lost out on the spread. Houston hung close, but Carolina was the superior team and handled their business in the fourth quarter.

Last week was an improvement overall. I stumbled some with my best bets, going 2-3, but I went 9-7 overall. That puts me at 3-7 on best bets and 13-19 overall. It’s not great, but a bounce-back effort.

All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.

Bills (-7) over Washington

Dolphins (+3.5) over Raiders

Vikings (+2) over Seahawks

Rams (+1) over Bucs

49ers (-3) over Packers

Here are all my picks for Week 3.

Panthers vs. Texans (+8): Texans — LOSS

Ravens vs. Lions (+7.5): Ravens

Cardinals vs. Jaguars (+8): Jaguars

Chargers vs. Chiefs (-7): Chiefs

Saints vs. Patriots (-3): Patriots

Colts vs. Titans (-5.5): Titans

Washington vs. Bills (-7): Bills

Falcons vs. Giants (-2.5): Falcons

Bengals vs. Steelers (-3): Steelers

Bears vs. Browns (-7): Browns

Jets vs. Broncos (-10.5): Jets

Dolphins vs. Raiders (-3.5): Dolphins

Bucs vs. Rams (+1): Rams

Seahawks vs. Vikings (+2): Vikings

Packers vs. 49ers (-3): 49ers

Eagles vs. Cowboys (-3.5): Cowboys

